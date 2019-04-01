The Festival of Punjab

Posted 11:33 am, April 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - The Sikh Association of Central Virginia is hosting the 17th Annual ‘Festival of Punjab: Punjabi Mela” and you’re invited! P-2 Sandhu and Dr. Bimaljit Sandhu, along with a few performers, stopped by to share a fun preview of the event with us.  The 17th Annual “Festival of Punjab: Punjabi Mela” is Saturday, April 13th from 11 am until 8 pm at the Main Street Station in downtown Richmond. Admission to the event is free. 

For more information you can visit www.richmondsikhgurdwara.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.