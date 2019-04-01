The Festival of Punjab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Sikh Association of Central Virginia is hosting the 17th Annual ‘Festival of Punjab: Punjabi Mela” and you’re invited! P-2 Sandhu and Dr. Bimaljit Sandhu, along with a few performers, stopped by to share a fun preview of the event with us. The 17th Annual “Festival of Punjab: Punjabi Mela” is Saturday, April 13th from 11 am until 8 pm at the Main Street Station in downtown Richmond. Admission to the event is free.

For more information you can visit www.richmondsikhgurdwara.org