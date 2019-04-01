Crime Insider: suspected get away driver for Chesterfield break-ins doesn’t like her picture taken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An arrest has been made in a series of break-ins in a Chesterfield neighborhood - and Crime Insider sources say the suspected getaway driver actually called the police on herself

A gold color sedan cruising Buffalo Springs Drive in a Bayhill Point early Sunday afternoon dropped off four men while they spread out and canvassed the area, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police say a home was broken into on Penny Bridge Drive, while at the same time, an alert neighbor noticed a suspicious car parked near the power lines.

A neighbor says she took a picture and the female driver popped up out of the driver's seat, almost angry that she took the picture

Crime Insider sources say the suspected driver called the police to report her picture being taken. But when they arrived on the scene, they saw three men with loot bags heading towards her car.

"Not very smart, but I'm glad they're caught," the neighbor said.

Police confirm the arrest of three adults and one juvenile in Sunday's break-in and have also connected an adult and a juvenile from the group to last Thursday's break-in in that same neighborhood

"We home school so we are home every day, but they're pretty good about alerting me if they see something weird," the neighbor said.