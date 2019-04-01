Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Toyota Spring Race Weekend is speeding into town later this month, and it’s a great opportunity for race fans to get out and enjoy all kinds of events at the Richmond Raceway. Track President Dennis Bickmeier stopped by to fill us in on all of the exciting details. The Toyota Spring Race Weekend kicks off Friday, April 12th with the Toyota Care 250 Nascar XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash Race, followed by the Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Race on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30 pm.

The Richmond Raceway is located at 600 East Laburnum Avenue in Richmond. For more information you can call 804-455-RACE (7223) or you can visitwww.richmondraceway.com

