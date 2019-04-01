× Retro-themed Pop City opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A new retail shop with a nostalgic streak has opened in Jackson Ward.

Pop City opened March 21 at 106 W. Broad St., operated by owners and engaged couple Tiffany Browning and Keith Goldsmith.

In addition to clothing, Pop City is filled with retro memorabilia, including an Andre Agassi poster, first-generation iMac computers, Super Nintendo games, and cassette and VHS tapes.

“It’s ’70s, ’80s and ’90s pop culture nostalgia. We want it to feel fun, like when you come in, you’ll recognize something from (those eras),” Browning said.

