× North Carolina man with stage 4 cancer wins lottery, plans dream trip with wife

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man battling stage 4 cancer is now planning a dream trip with his wife after winning the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery website, Richard Beare, of Charlotte, won $250,000. It happened after his wife asked him to stop to get a Powerball ticket. But, that’s not how he won.

He decided to get some scratch-off tickets: four Carolina Black tickets. He said the fourth one was the winner.

“I recently got diagnosed with stage four liver cancer,” Beare told the lottery. “I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself. My wife has always wanted to go to Italy.”

The retired car mechanic took home $176,876 after taxes.

Congratulations, Richard!