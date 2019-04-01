Matthew Fultz thanks his hometown pastor for dedication to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT, Va. -- A local church has been helping the community for more than 150 years.

For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, reporter Matthew Fultz thanked the pastor at his hometown church for his years of work and dedication to the community.

New Elam Baptist church was founded in 1867, and pastor Lee Venable has carried on the church's legacy for the past year.

"We want to recognize you for all the good deeds you've done in just your short year here. You've not only helped the church but you've gone above and beyond to help social services, help kids with supplies, and work on computer literacy programs," Matthew told Venable.

Matthew gifted Venable gift cards to his favorite restaurants and asked him to keep on paying it forward.