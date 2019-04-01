× Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in buttocks

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the buttocks in Petersburg Monday night, according to Crime Insider Sources.

The victim arrived at Southern Regional Medical Center in his own vehicle following the shooting.

Detectives are on scene at the 400 block of St. Mark St. in Petersburg

Police currently have 2 city blocks roped off with crime tape.

