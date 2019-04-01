× Why Lyft built a lounge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — On the same day it filed an initial public offering, a Silicon Valley-based ride-share giant also established a brick-and-mortar presence in Richmond.

Lyft on Thursday opened a driver support center it’s calling The Hub at 414 N. Third St. in Jackson Ward.

The roughly 600-square-foot space is mainly for Lyft drivers and those looking to become one.

“Drivers can come in and receive support related to the application itself, payment issues, the process by which someone would become a Lyft driver on our platform, and everything in between,” said Cabell Rosanelli, Lyft’s market manager for Richmond. “Giving drivers in-person support is the primary objective.”

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.