‘Home Alive’

Posted 11:36 am, April 1, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Geoffrey Mount Varner is a Washington, D.C. hospital emergency room physician. He is also the author of a very timely book that takes a look at what we should know and be teaching our children about encounters with the police. Dr. Mount Varner stopped by to discuss his book 'Home Alive' with us. Fore more information you can visit https://drsavinglives.com/

