RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Geoffrey Mount Varner is a Washington, D.C. hospital emergency room physician. He is also the author of a very timely book that takes a look at what we should know and be teaching our children about encounters with the police. Dr. Mount Varner stopped by to discuss his book 'Home Alive' with us. Fore more information you can visit https://drsavinglives.com/
‘Home Alive’
-
Doctor discusses most common winter injuries — and how to avoid them
-
Social Media vs. Face-to-Face Interaction
-
Dr. Jeff Ferguson talks about emergency medicine
-
Idaho prepares for measles after Washington governor declares emergency
-
Dr. Willey Jolley’s Way To Stick To Your New Year’s resolutions
-
-
Cannabis-related ER visits in Colorado jump threefold after legalization, study says
-
Staying heart healthy at every age
-
VCU to build $350 million inpatient children’s facility at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
-
2 people killed, dozens hurt in I-95 bus crash; charges filed against driver
-
Couples Cooking with Chef Jacoby Ponder
-
-
How to detect and treat concussions
-
Among injured e-scooter riders, only 4% were wearing helmets, study says
-
Women’s Health and Wellness Conference