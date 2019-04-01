Eva Mae Scott, first woman elected to serve in Virginia’s senate, dead at 92

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first woman elected to serve in Virginia’s senate, Eva Mae Fleming Scott, died Thursday at the age of 92, according to her obituary.

Scott served four consecutive terms as delegate from 1972 to 1980 before the Republican was elected in 1979 and served one term in the state Senate.

Scott was a founder of the Amelia Educational Foundation at Amelia Academy.

She is survived by her four children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the Amelia Academy from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, according to her obituary.