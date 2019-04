Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - There are questions you should ask before you decide how and where you should invest your money. Local Financial expert JB Bryan made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on what those questions are, as well as the importance of having a diverse financial portfolio. JB Bryan hosts free weekly money seminars and webinars. To learn more about those, and to register, you can visit www.JBBRYAN.com.