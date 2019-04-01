Man who dragged Henrico Police officers with car now facing felony charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man who dragged three Henrico Police officers with his car Saturday is now behind bars.

Marquis Johnson is facing four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, and felony drug and weapons charges.

Officers say they confronted Johnson in a parking lot during a call about a gun in the 2700 block of Williamsburg Road Saturday.

According to investigators, Johnson sped off in a car, dragging three officers during a short chase before hitting a police cruiser and running from the car.

He was eventually taken into custody.