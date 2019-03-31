What volunteers did for 3-year-old Chesterfield girl will touch your heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 3-year-old girl with cancer got a big surprise in the backyard of her Chesterfield home Saturday afternoon.

When the folks at Towne Bank heard about Eva Mikirtecheva’s story, they wanted to do something special for the child.

Accordingly, volunteers with Towne Bank and Roc Solid Foundation got to her family's home early that morning to start constructing a new playset.

While that was happening, Eva and her family were taken to breakfast and an activity, so volunteers could to sprinkle some hope into Eva's life.

Following the big reveal, volunteers presented Eva's family with a plaque.

Lunch was also catered for everyone involved.

The Roc Solid Foundation is an organization that supports children battling cancer and their families.