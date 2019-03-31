Virginia is Final Four bound after OT win over Purdue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overcoming a standout performance from Purdue guard Carsen Edwards and their own haunted memories of last year’s tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers are headed to the Final Four after Saturday’s 80-75 win over the Boilermakers.

Virginia fell behind by as many as 10 points in the first half against Purdue, but shot their way back to a one point deficit at halftime. That’s when the fireworks started.

Edwards, who was named the South Regional’s Most Outstanding Player in a losing effort, hit 10 three pointers, several from well behind the arc, on his way to a 42 point effort.

Kyle Guy, who had struggled with his own shooting before the second half against Purdue, made 5 3s in the second half as part of a 25 point effort to help the Cavaliers build an 8 point second half lead.

The Boilermakers erased that deficit behind Edwards hot shooting to take a 3 point lead with 17 seconds to play.

But UVA got one free throw from Ty Jerome (24 points) and then an offensive rebound that eventually made it’s way into the hands of Kihei Clark who found Mamade Diakite near the lane. Diakite hit a jumper at the buzzer that sent the game to overtime.

In overtime De’Andre Hunter’s layup with 28 seconds left gave UVA the lead for good. Hunter finished with 10 points.

The win propels UVA to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 and comes on the 10 year anniversary of Tony Bennett being named head coach at Virginia. In the 10 years prior to his Charlottesville arrival, the Cavaliers had only 1 NCAA tournament win. Bennett now has 11 NCAA wins in his decade with the Hoos.