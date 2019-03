Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The price to enter the 2019 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K will increase tonight at midnight.

Right now it costs $45 to enter the 10k and $35 for the Kids Run.

On April 1, both fees will increase by $5.

The 20th annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is Saturday, April 13.

Registration for the 10k and Kids Run is available at www.sportsbackers.org.