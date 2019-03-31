Deputies search for Hanover robbery suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for help in search of a suspect who robbed a Hanover County business Saturday evening.

The robbery occurred at a business in the 11200 block of Elmont Road at 7:15 p.m., according to Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the suspect demanded money upon entry and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency. There were no reported injuries or any display of a weapon.

Deputies described the suspect as a man with a slim build, approximately 5 feet 1 to 5 feet 5 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also download the “P3 Tips” app on your mobile devices to submit a tip.