Man struck and killed by train in Crozet

CROZET, Va– Albemarle County Police Officers say a man was struck and killed by a westbound train Sunday afternoon in Crozet.

The incident happened near Marymart Farm Road and Lanetown Road.

The victim was deceased on arrival.

While the investigation is still ongoing it is not being investigated as a criminal matter.

No further information was released at this time.