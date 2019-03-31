Historical marker honors civil rights attorney Oliver Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Historic Resources dedicated a state historical marker to famed civil rights attorney Oliver Hill in Farmville on Saturday.

Hill's legal work challenged racial segregation in Virginia's public schools, which was instrumental in the U.S. Supreme Court case, Brown versus Board of Education. That ruling led to the desegregation of schools across the country.

The department has had the designs worked up for years, but did not have funding for the project.

However, because of donations from the community, the historical marker is now a reality.