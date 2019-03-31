‘Give a Dog a Job 5K’ raises money for Canine Companions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some folks in Richmond got to take their dogs for a run on Saturday during the first ever "Give a Dog a Job 5K Run/Walk."

The event benefited Canine Companions for Independence, which helps pair trained assistance dogs with children, adults and veterans who need them.

While a fully-trained assistance dog is valued at about $50,000, Canine Companions' dogs are awarded to folks who need them for free.

Accordingly, proceeds from the race went to directly to that effort.

Click here if you would like to learn more or make a donation.