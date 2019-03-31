Dinwiddie blood drive honors legacy of Master Trooper Junius Walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The American Red Cross held a blood drive Saturday in honor of Master Trooper Junius A. Walker, who was killed in 2013 while trying to help a stranded motorist near the end of his shift.

At the time of his death, Walker was the oldest African American trooper in the Virginia State Police force.

Trooper Walker's widow, Elizabeth, encouraged the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood at the Eastside Community Enhancement Center in Dinwiddie to honor his legacy,

"Walker worked in Dinwiddie County for 29 years and he knew a lot of people here. He was loved and revered by the community,” she said.

Elizabeth said this is a way of turning a tragedy into a triumph.