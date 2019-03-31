Man killed in Petersburg shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was shot to death in Peterburg Sunday night, according to police.

Officers were called to Bayard Street and Lamar Avenue for a report of a person shot, Petersburg Police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim who had succumbed to his injury," Chambliss said.

No additional information or suspect description was available at last check.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.