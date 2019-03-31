Infant found unresponsive at Powhatan home; investigation ongoing

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Authorties said an investigation is underway after an infant was found unresponsive at a home in Powhatan County last week.

Capt. Jeffery S. Searfoss with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel were called to a home in the 1900 block of Old Tavern Road at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 for report of a 5-month-old boy “who had stopped breathing.”

Officials said CPR was performed on the boy, who was transported to an area hospital.

“An investigation into the circumstance surrounding the infant’s condition is ongoing,” Searfoss said Sunday afternoon in a news release. “No further information will be released at this time.”

Stay with WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.