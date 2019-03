Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The #4-seed Virginia Tech Hokies fell to the #1-seed Duke Blue Devils 75-73 Friday night in Washington D.C.

With the win, Duke advances to the Elite Eight to face Michigan State on Sunday.

After celebrating a successful season, Virginia Tech fans must now wait to see whether head coach Buzz Williams will stay in Blacksburg or pursue other coaching options.

