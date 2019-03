Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Louisville, KY - The Virginia Cavaliers have put to bed last year's NCAA tournament failure by reaching the Elite Eight this season. Now UVA is hoping to quiet the chatter of a 35 year Final Four drought.

"It's burning hot," said UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett. "It did something I think maybe as significant or greater. It made me realize that if that never does happen, I'll still be okay."

UVA last reach the Final Four in 1984 while Purdue hasn't been to that point since 1980.