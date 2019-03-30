LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 30: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 80-75 in overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional to advance to the Final Four at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
UVA is headed to the Final Four
LOUISVILLE — The University of Virginia is headed to the Final Four.
The Virginia Cavaliers defeated Purdue 80-75 in a thrilling overtime game to earn the school’s first Final Four berth since 1984.