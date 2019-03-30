‘Miracles Happen!’ Dog found days after 5-alarm fire at apartment complex near JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A James Madison University student’s dog has been found alive two days after a fire tore through an apartment complex near the school in Harrisonburg.

Firefighters were called to the five-alarm blaze at the Southview Apartments in the 1000 block of Lois Lane just after 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

Harrisonburg Fire officials said ‏”all occupants were safely evacuated” just after 1:20 p.m. and that the fire was contained around 1:45 p.m.

Please avoid the 1000 block of Lois Lane due to structure fire pic.twitter.com/90VJnMyzMJ — Harrisonburg Fire (@HFDVA) March 28, 2019

Kayla Marie Blake, a fifth year senior psychology major, said she made it back to what remains of her former home for the first time on Saturday.

“I finally got out and looked at the building,” Blake said. “I saw the window of my room, and I couldn’t believe how much was still left compared to the rest of the building.”

That is when Blake said she heard a familiar bark coming from her apartment the third floor.

Blake said she was excited, but also really scared because she feared for Rebel’s condition two days after the fire, so she immediately called police and firefighters.

“I just wanted to know that he was going to be ok,” she said.

Blake said once firefighters opened the door to her apartment and made their way to her bedroom, they found Rebel hiding under her desk. And Rebel was not happy to see the strangers.

“He was growling at them,” she said. “Then he started barking and didn’t stop until he saw me enter the room.”

A crowd gathered outside the apartment building and cheered as Blake carried Rebel out of her apartment and down the stairs to freedom.

“Rebel is alive! My boy is alive,” Blake wrote. “Miracles happen!”

Today, firefighters were dispatched for a public service call at Lois Ln., where the fire occurred on Thursday. To their surprise they made another pup rescue. Rebel, is one lucky pup. pic.twitter.com/20gotPrP9r — Harrisonburg Fire (@HFDVA) March 31, 2019

Blake said firefighters told her that having her bedroom closed saved Rebel’s life.

“I cannot even begin to understand how he survived,” Blake said.

And Blake said other than a burn to his nose, a veterinarian who checked over Rebel said she would have never known that the dog had lived through a fire.

Blake said she adopted Rebel from Richmond Animal League three years ago.

“On the first day I met him…, I knew he was my dog,” she said. “Rebel is quite the goofball. He’s so sweet and smart.”

Blake said that after the fire, everything in her apartment is a total loss.

“Rebel was the only salvageable thing in the room,” she said. “I’m just happy I have my best friend back. The rest can be replaced.”

Fire investigators said Friday evening that the blaze was caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”