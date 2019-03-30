Missing man likely driving red Ford pickup
Person critically injured in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said one person was critically injured after a fire broke out at a home in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Chesterfield Fire crews were called to the 15300 block of Happy Hill Road around 5:20 p.m.

Capt. J A Harvey, Deputy Fire Marshal with Chesterfield Fire and EMS, said one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Harvey said the fire was “under control” as of 5:37 p.m., but that crews were still working the scene.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

