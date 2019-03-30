⚽Weekend Events in Central Virginia

Woman charged in motel fire that injured 3 police officers

Posted 11:10 am, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, March 30, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have charged Staci Darlene Austin, 46, with one count of arson in relation to the March 17 structure fire at the Interstate Inn. Three police officers suffered smoke inhalation during the Chesterfield County motel fire that displaced 34 motel residents, seven of them children. One room was significantly damaged, police say, along with significant damage to the exterior of the motel.

Ms. Austin is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court date in Chesterfield County.

