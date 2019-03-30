Missing man likely driving red Ford pickup
Person critically injured in Chesterfield house fire
⚽Weekend Events in Central Virginia

Missing Va. man with dementia likely driving red extended cab pickup

Posted 6:56 pm, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02PM, March 30, 2019

ROANOKE, Va. — Troopers have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia from Roanoke whose disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Roanoke Police said James H. Smith was last seen at his home around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

James H. Smith

James H. Smith

Smith is described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches in height and weighing 233 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

Officials said he was last seen wearing dark blue pants, blue Hensley long sleeve shirt, white tennis shoes and a Seattle Seahawks baseball cap.

“He may be traveling to Chicago, IL in a red, 2003 Ford F-150 extended cab with a gray stripe along the bottom of the truck,” Roanoke Police said. “The truck bears a Virginia tag of WWY-7734 and has running boards.”

If you have seen Smith, call 911 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2211.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.