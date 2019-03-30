Missing Va. man with dementia likely driving red extended cab pickup

ROANOKE, Va. — Troopers have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia from Roanoke whose disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Roanoke Police said James H. Smith was last seen at his home around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith is described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches in height and weighing 233 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

Officials said he was last seen wearing dark blue pants, blue Hensley long sleeve shirt, white tennis shoes and a Seattle Seahawks baseball cap.

“He may be traveling to Chicago, IL in a red, 2003 Ford F-150 extended cab with a gray stripe along the bottom of the truck,” Roanoke Police said. “The truck bears a Virginia tag of WWY-7734 and has running boards.”

If you have seen Smith, call 911 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2211.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!