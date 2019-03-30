× Chesterfield police seeking Friday night shooter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — Police found a person outside suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a call of gunshots in the 2900 block of Shernourne Road around 10:00pm last night. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.