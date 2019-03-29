× Virginia State Police investigating after dump truck carrying 38,000 lbs. of stone overturns

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating after a dump truck overturned on Three Bridge Road in Powhatan County.

A 2003 Volvo dump truck loaded with approximately 38,000 pounds of stone was traveling west on Three Bridge Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road, crossed the center line, ran off road left, hit an embankment, and then overturned losing the load, according to police.

The driver, Kanika Morris, 38, of Glen Allen, Va. was wearing her seat belt. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The roadway has been closed for an extended period of time due to the cleanup process.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.