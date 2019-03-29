× South Carolina man killed in I-95 crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on I-95 early Thursday morning.

James Parker, 75, of Georgetown, South Carolina was killed in a crash on southbound I-95 at the 114 mile marker. A preliminary investigation reveals that a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban hauling a small u-haul trailer was traveling south on I-95 in the right lane when the driver ran off road left striking several trees.

Parker was not wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.