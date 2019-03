Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tony Craddock, Jr. is an inspirational, Grammy award-winning, saxophonist and leader of the instrumental band, “Cold Front” named after his love for music, weather, and faith. This talented band played two songs, “Convection” and “Kiss Away.”You can catch Tony and the band LIVE Friday, March 29th at The Tin Pan. The concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are available by phone only at 804-447-8189. For more information on the band visit http://tonycraddockjr.com/