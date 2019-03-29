× Richmond natives, punk rock group Avail to play two reunion shows at The National

RICHMOND, Va. –Richmond-based punk rock group Avail has added a second show at The National in July after immediately selling out their initial show date.

The group will reunite for the first time since 2007 to play two shows on Friday July 19, and Saturday July 20.

Richmond punk groups Iron Reagan and Asylum will open the band’s Friday performance, while Down to Nothing and Nosebleed make appearances on Saturday.

Tickets for Saturday, July 20 go on sale at the box office only on Saturday, March 30 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

All unsold tickets will be released online at 5 p.m.