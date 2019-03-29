Police investigating double stabbing in Mosby Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a double stabbing that took place in Mosby Court Friday evening.

Around 9 p.m., officers found a 55-year-old woman and 63-year-old man suffering from stab wounds in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

Police say the woman suffered possible life-threatening injuries, while the male suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They were attacked by a 3rd party during a dispute, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.