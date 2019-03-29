× One in custody following Charlottesville shopping center shooting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — One person is in custody following a shooting at a Charlottesville shopping center.

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired at Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center on Pantops around 5:00 pm.

Two victims, a man and woman, were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A child that was with them at the time of the shooting has been placed with family.

32-year-old Ashley Ingram Pancham, of Louisa, VA, was taken into custody shortly after.

Pancham is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Pancham has been charged with multiple felonies including felony abuse/neglect of a child, reckless disregard for life, 2 counts of felony malicious wounding, 2 counts of felony firearm use in the commission of a felony, and felony firearm: reckless handling and serious injury.

This investigation is ongoing. Please contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or the ACPD at 434-296-5807 with any information.