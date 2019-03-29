Kroger to transform stores into giant Easter egg hunts

March 29, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Easter is coming early to Richmond-area Kroger stores. The grocery chain is hosting family-friendly Easter egg hunts on Saturday, April 6.

“Kroger is inviting families with children ages eight and under to participate in Easter egg hunts,” a Kroger spokesperson said. “The Easter egg hunts will take place at 11 a.m. and as part of the activities, each child will receive a free Easter bag, a pair of bunny ears and a coloring book with crayons.”

Easter egg hunts will take place at all 18 Richmond-area Kroger stores.

“It’s an absolute joy to see how much fun the children have in the stores at these events,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “We’ll make sure every child leaves with something special to remember the fun they had at the Kroger Easter egg hunt.”

