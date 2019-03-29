Kings Dominion Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Warmer temperatures mean it’s time to spend more time outside! And where better to do that than at Kings Dominion? The theme park will hold it’s opening day tomorrow, Saturday, March 30th. Maggie Sellers from Kings Dominion stopped by the studio to tell us what we can expect to see at the park this season.

Kings Dominion is located at 16000 Themepark Way in Doswell. For more information, or to buy your tickets, you can give them a call at 804-876-5000 or visit them online at www.kingsdominion.com. Right now, you can enjoy tickets at the kids’ price! You will say $30 when you buy your tickets online and visit before June 30th.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KINGS DOMINION}