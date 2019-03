Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va - A family of three, two adults and one child, escaped a house fire early Friday morning on Lexy Court in the Laurel section of Henrico County.

When firefighters arrived around 1:10 a.m. they found flames shooting through the roof and the back side of the home. Firefighters put out the fire in about 10 minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#BREAKING: A family of 3 is without a home after an early morning fire on Lexy Ct. These are pictures sent to us from @HenricoFire of what the blaze looked like when they arrived on scene. We'll have LIVE updates beginning at 5 a.m. on @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/9a1LM6V24y — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) March 29, 2019