Another Chick-fil-A headed to Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Chick-fil-A is preparing to roost in the Atlee Station section of Hanover County.

Chick-fil-A is planning to construct a nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant on a 1.65-acre lot near the Chamberlayne Road and Times Dispatch Boulevard intersection.

The restaurant would rise next door to an existing Burger King and across Chamberlayne Road from the Pit Stop Exxon gas station, according to plans filed with the county’s planning division.

Members of the county’s Planning Commission recommended Chick-fil-A be granted a special use permit to operate a drive-thru at the restaurant during its March 21 meeting.

