Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Even though February is recognized as heart health awareness month, it’s never a bad time to be proactive and take charge of your health. Registered Dietitian, Jill Weisenberger is here to share her delicious recipe for Salmon, Walnut & Avocado Grain Bowl which can make for a heart healthy lunch or dinner. For More Information visit www.jillweisenberger.com

Recipe Link: https://walnuts.org/recipe/salmon-walnut-and-avocado-grain-bowls/