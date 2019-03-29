Be FAST & Knowing the signs of a stroke

RICHMOND, Va. - The recent death due to stroke of popular actor Luke Perry brought this disease back to the forefront. Stroke is one of the top five killers in America. Registered Nurse, Laurie Mayer, Stroke Program Coordinator at Southside Regional Medical Center is here to share the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke and how it can save someone’s life.

https://www.srmconline.com/

