RICHMOND, Va. - The recent death due to stroke of popular actor Luke Perry brought this disease back to the forefront. Stroke is one of the top five killers in America. Registered Nurse, Laurie Mayer, Stroke Program Coordinator at Southside Regional Medical Center is here to share the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke and how it can save someone’s life.
Be FAST & Knowing the signs of a stroke
-
BE FAST: How to spot warning signs, symptoms of a stroke
-
How to recognize when a loved one is having a stroke
-
Shannen Doherty ‘devastated’ after Luke Perry’s death
-
Luke Perry’s daughter: ‘I’m not really sure what to say or do’
-
Luke Perry hospitalized after stroke, TMZ reports
-
-
Luke Perry dead at 52
-
Health alert for women who drink 2 or more diet sodas day
-
Chief Justice John Roberts sides with liberals in death penalty case
-
Jed Allan, soap opera legend and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dead at 84
-
Tyler Perry to help family of single mom killed outside Georgia bank
-
-
California governor to sign executive order stopping state’s death penalty for now
-
Doctors explain the dangers of having PAD and not knowing it
-
Heart attacks are on the rise among young women, study shows