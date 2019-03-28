× Ty Outlaw to play for Hokies after marijuana charge

BLACKBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech starting guard Ty Outlaw will play Friday night when the Hokies take on top-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16.

Outlaw’s availability was in question following a marijuana possession charge he faced last week while in California participating in the NCAA Tournament.

“The disturbance that led to the search warrant occurred while Ty and our team were in California last week. While Ty and our team were still in California, the authorities executed the search,” Hokies men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams released in a statement. “Upon our return to Blacksburg on Monday evening, Ty became aware of the situation and was fully cooperative and transparent with local authorities and me.

“After gathering more information, we decided that an outside agency should perform a drug test on Ty prior to us departing campus on Wednesday and that test came back negative. After discussion with our Director of

Athletics Whit Babcock and our athletics administration in accordance with our policies and procedures, we are following our departmental protocol involving misdemeanors.

“With that information in mind we intend to play Ty on Friday evening. We will continue to let the process play out and that’s all I can say at this time. If information changes we will respond appropriately according to our policies.”

Outlaw averages nearly nine points a game.

The Virginia Tech-Duke game will air Friday night on CBS 6.