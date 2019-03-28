How Safe Is Your City?

Posted 10:13 am, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, March 28, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - The annual "Safest Cities in America" report found nearly 60% of people worry about their safety every day. Safety and security expert, Rebecca Edwards joined us via satellite to discuss how to tackle America's three biggest fears — digital security, property crime, and violent crime. For more information, visit www.safewise.com/safest-cities-america.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.