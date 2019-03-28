RICHMOND, Va. - The annual "Safest Cities in America" report found nearly 60% of people worry about their safety every day. Safety and security expert, Rebecca Edwards joined us via satellite to discuss how to tackle America's three biggest fears — digital security, property crime, and violent crime. For more information, visit www.safewise.com/safest-cities-america.
How Safe Is Your City?
-
All Richmond courts fail Homeland Security review: ‘Enter at your own risk!’
-
Investigators scramble to solve mystery just miles from the US-Mexico border
-
$77 million worth of cocaine seized at Port of New York/New Jersey
-
4 days, 5 reports of hate crimes, and a disturbing trend developing in America
-
Missouri school custodian charged with possessing child porn
-
-
Soldier who took military vehicle on Richmond joyride recently flew to Iraq, researched bombs
-
7 arrested in federal gun and drug sting in Petersburg
-
Second shooting rattles neighbors in Richmond apartment complex
-
Citizen, the real-time crime alerting app, is growing in big cities
-
Man wrongfully incarcerated for 39 years gets $21M in settlement
-
-
Trump kicks off 2020 campaign season amid shutdown negotiations
-
No charges for officers who fatally shot man in his grandmother’s backyard
-
Fact-checking President Trump’s Oval Office address on border security