Police: Man attacks Chesterfield woman in yard, hides under front porch

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Seattle man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he attacked a woman outside a Chesterfield home.

That attack was first reported at about 5:50 p.m. along the 2700 block of Clintwood Road.

"Several callers claimed that they saw a man assaulting a woman on her front lawn," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "[She] was able to run away from the male who then relocated her and struck her again, this time with a vehicle. A neighbor who attempted to help the victim was also struck by the vehicle."

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

When officers arrived, they said the man -- identified as 46-year-old Thomas C. Acheson -- drove off in the woman's car.

"Officers pursued the suspect for several miles on Genito Road before using spike strips to disable his vehicle," the police spokesperson continued. "[Acheson] then fled on foot and moments later was found by pursuing officers as he attempted to hide under the deck of a home. He was taken into custody without further incident."

Acheson was charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, threats to bomb, felony eluding, and felony vandalism. He was booked, without bond, at Chesterfield County Jail.

Information about Acheson's connection to the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.