RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are excited about this season that kicks off this weekend at City Stadium. David Bulow, the head coach joined us along with their beloved mascot Kickeroo. The Richmond Kickers home opener is Saturday, March 30 at 5pm where they will face off against Lansing Ignite FC at City Stadium - 3201 Maplewood Ave. For more information on tickets and game schedules, visit www.richmondkickers.com.
Richmond Kickers launch spring season
-
Richmond Kickers Season Opener & Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting & Silent Auction
-
How professional football in Richmond reached the pinnacle, before fading forever
-
Virginia Women Veterans Week kicks off
-
Come out and enjoy the Southern Women’s Show
-
⚽Congrats to winner of family 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Kickers Home Opener on March 30
-
-
Come and enjoy the Richmond Home + Garden Show
-
Richmond Kickers getting new ownership for Pro team
-
Junior League of Richmond kicks off their Little Black Dress Initiative
-
Meet Mike DelVisco at the Richmond Fishing Expo
-
From City Hall to the Big Dance: Mayor Stoney fills out a bracket with CBS 6
-
-
Fillmore Duo is “Soul Love Sexy”
-
How Safe Is Your City?
-
Local poets launch ‘Lingering in the Margins’