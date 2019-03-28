Richmond Kickers launch spring season

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are excited about this season that kicks off this weekend at City Stadium. David Bulow, the head coach joined us along with their  beloved mascot Kickeroo. The Richmond Kickers home opener is Saturday, March 30 at 5pm where they will face off against Lansing Ignite FC at City Stadium - 3201 Maplewood Ave. For more information on tickets and game schedules, visit www.richmondkickers.com.

