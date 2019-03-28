Dump truck driver accused of texting before crash that killed beloved EMT

Motorcyclist killed in garbage truck crash
Posted 4:43 pm, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, March 28, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A dump truck driver has been charged after police say he was texting before a fatal crash in Chesterfield last month.

The crash occurred on February 13 in the 17200 block of Genito Road.

“Police said a 1999 Ford F-Series dump truck was traveling on Genito Road when it went partially off the road. The driver overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2009 Honda Accord,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

The driver of the Honda, Karen E. Giles, 56, of Amelia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, Samuel M. Allebaugh II, 57, was not injured.

“The investigation indicates Allebaugh was texting at the time of the crash,” said the spokesperson.

Allebaugh turned himself in Thursday after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the crash.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

