Motorcyclist killed in Petersburg crash involving garbage truck

PETERSBURG, Va. — A motorcyclist killed Thursday afternoon after a collision with a garbage truck.

The crash occurred in the northbound lane in the 700 block of South Crater in Petersburg, according to police.

“At this time we are requesting that the public avoid the 700 block of Crater Road, while officers conduct their investigation into this tragic event,” a Petersburg Police spokesperson said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Crater Road northbound and southbound is expected to be closed for several hours.

This story is developing. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

If you have any information concerning this accident, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the incidents, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.