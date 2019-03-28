× Church reveals plans to build Mormon temple in Henrico

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last week filed preliminary plans to construct a temple near the intersection of Staples Mill and Mountain roads in Henrico County – its first temple in Virginia.

Plans call for an 11-acre wooded lot at 10915 Staples Mill Road to be scrapped to make way for a two-story, 36,200-square-foot temple and an adjacent 16,200-square-foot meeting house. A small maintenance building also is proposed for the site, while an existing two-story residence at 4151 Mountain Road would remain.

The site will not require rezoning.

