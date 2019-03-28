RICHMOND, Va. - Tamara Letter, M.Ed. is a talented educator who received the R-E-B award for teaching excellence and was named 2019 teacher of the year at Mechanicsville Elementary School. Tamara’s passion for kindness has inspired many and she wanted to share her enthusiasm, so she put pen to paper and wrote her first book, ‘A Passion for Kindness: Making the World a Better Place to Lead, Love and Learn’. Tamara signs copies of her book, ‘A Passion for Kindness: Making the World a Better Place to Lead, Love and Learn’ Saturday, March 30th from 1 to 4 pm at Barnes and Noble in Short Pump.
Local teacher spreads her passion for kindness
